Gold Standard teams up with industry body to aid carbon project development in Indonesia

Published 07:59 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 07:59 on May 9, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon certification body Gold Standard and the Indonesia Carbon Trade Association (IDCTA) have set up a taskforce to develop carbon market regulation and infrastructure in the Southeast Asian nation, aligned with domestic and international markets, the body announced Wednesday.