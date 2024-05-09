UPDATE – SK Market: South Korean low-volume CO2 auction sells out, though market sentiment remains negative

Published 05:09 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 10:41 on May 9, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea

South Korea’s monthly CO2 permit auction on Thursday was oversubscribed, though the auctioned volume remains significantly lower than those offered in the previous events amid sluggish demand in the secondary market.