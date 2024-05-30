FEATURE: Article 6 additionality criteria for renewables should be determined case-by-case, say market rule-makers

Published 17:29 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:35 on May 30, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Article 6 negotiators and voluntary carbon market (VCM) standards could justifiably exclude some renewable energy projects out of hand due to additionality hazards, but others require careful case-by-case consideration, say watchdogs and stakeholders who spoke to Carbon Pulse.