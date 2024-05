Weak pricing continues to impact EU ETS efficacy, finds report

Published 16:42 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:42 on May 30, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

Weak carbon pricing in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is continuing to limit the incentive for polluters to decarbonise, according to a new report published Thursday.