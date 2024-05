Verra extends suspension of Rimba Raya voluntary carbon project from its registry

Published 17:25 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:25 on May 30, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Verra has extended the suspension of Rimba Raya’s registry account amid continuing uncertainty about the future of the voluntary carbon REDD project in Indonesia, it told Carbon Pulse Thursday.