Countries over-reliant on carbon removals in national climate plans, finds report

Published 14:04 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 14:05 on May 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

Large economies are relying heavily on carbon removals in their national climate plans to avoid making deep and immediate emissions cuts, which risks prolonging fossil fuel use and jeopardising Paris Agreement goals, according to a report published Thursday.