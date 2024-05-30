Countries over-reliant on carbon removals in national climate plans, finds report
Published 14:04 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 14:05 on May 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Large economies are relying heavily on carbon removals in their national climate plans to avoid making deep and immediate emissions cuts, which risks prolonging fossil fuel use and jeopardising Paris Agreement goals, according to a report published Thursday.
Large economies are relying heavily on carbon removals in their national climate plans to avoid making deep and immediate emissions cuts, which risks prolonging fossil fuel use and jeopardising Paris Agreement goals, according to a report published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.