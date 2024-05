No new fossil projects needed to satisfy energy demand from now to 2050, researchers say

Published 19:00 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:42 on May 30, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Climate Talks, International

Existing fossil fuel projects are enough to meet global energy demands in a global transition to net zero, researchers at UCL and the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) have found.