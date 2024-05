EU energy ministers lay the way forward for the Green Deal

Published 19:57 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 19:57 on May 30, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

Energy ministers from the EU's 27 countries believe that work has just begun on making the Green Deal a reality, with the next five years crucial to the implementation of climate and environmental policies across the bloc.