War of words erupts as Verra pledges to prevent Kariba REDD project developer from making “clean getaway”

Published 23:26 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 23:26 on May 30, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A public spat has flared up over the Kariba REDD+ project in Zimbabwe, with standards body Verra warning that it will not let the developer, a "self-professed bad actor, ... to make a clean getaway, leaving others holding the bag".