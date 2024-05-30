Saudi Arabia to finance Kenya clean cooking plan in return for carbon credits -media

Published 16:30 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:53 on May 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Middle East, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Saudi Arabia will fund Kenya's planned switch to cooking with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stoves instead of those burning firewood, charcoal, and kerosene in return for carbon credits, according to local media sources.