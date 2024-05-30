Japan, ADB to expand range of JCM cooperation

Published 10:17 on May 30, 2024

Japan and the Asian Development Bank have agreed to expand cooperation on funding Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) initiatives beyond just energy-related projects, in a bid to accelerate financing under the programme and ramp up carbon credit generation.