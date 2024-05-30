Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:28 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 12:28 on May 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices struggled for direction on Thursday, moving in a thin range for most of the morning before a picking up in the hour leading up to midday, as the market continued to digest weekly investor data published Wednesday and broadly sideways gas movements also failed to offer a clear signal.
European carbon prices struggled for direction on Thursday, moving in a thin range for most of the morning before a picking up in the hour leading up to midday, as the market continued to digest weekly investor data published Wednesday and broadly sideways gas movements also failed to offer a clear signal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.