Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:28 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 12:28 on May 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices struggled for direction on Thursday, moving in a thin range for most of the morning before a picking up in the hour leading up to midday, as the market continued to digest weekly investor data published Wednesday and broadly sideways gas movements also failed to offer a clear signal.