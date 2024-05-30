Deadlock over funding frustrates last CBD biodiversity talks before COP16

The latest Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya wrapped up on Wednesday with limited progress on key topics on the agenda, as much work remains to be done at this year’s UN biodiversity summit.

The fourth meeting of the CBD’s subsidiary body on implementation (SBI-4) took place over May 21-29, marking the last time countries come together before COP16, which is due to be held in Cali, Colombia from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.

Talks focused on the monitoring framework of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), the implementation mechanism, and the resource mobilisation strategy.

“That was a tough meeting. And I think, certainly, there have been some frustrations,” said David Cooper, executive secretary of the CBD.

“Having said that, I think we have made a lot of important progress in a number of important issues that support the implementation and the monitoring of the implementation of the GBF.”

GBF FUND SPAT

Countries largely diverged on the resource mobilisation strategy aimed at closing the biodiversity finance gap, which had been among this year’s COP top priorities.

Notably, negotiations did not resolve the spat over the role of the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), established after COP15 to catalyse financing towards nature conservation and administered by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

While Norway, Switzerland, and Australia said the fund has the potential to channel biodiversity finance flows to developing countries, South Africa, Brazil, and Kenya called for the establishment of a separate vehicle under the authority of the COP.

“Countries were unable to finalise the decisions on the resource mobilisation strategy and financial mechanism due to the above difference in positions, therefore building consensus towards a solution for these issues remains a pressing element for finalisation at COP16,” said the US non-profit Conservation International.

Some elements of the GBF implementation strategy also remain to be agreed upon at the upcoming UN biodiversity summit.

“These include processes for standardised and impactful review from both state and non-state actors, and mechanisms to enhance ambition and means of implementation if progress is found insufficient,” said Conservation International.

MONITORING FRAMEWORK

Conversely, positive steps were made on the monitoring framework of the GBF, regarded as key to tracking progress towards the global biodiversity goals and fixing the reporting flaws that hampered the achievement of the pre-2020 Aichi targets.

Parties agreed on an indicator designed to measure their progress on target 8 of the GBF, which requires governments to report on linkages between their national biodiversity and climate policies.

However, they were unable to finalise a comprehensive monitoring framework for approval at COP16.

During the meeting, countries were urged to submit their updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans (NBSAPs) by Aug. 1.

NBSAPs are national documents outlining how countries intend to meet biodiversity conservation targets, and are supposed to be accompanied by separate Biodiversity Finance Plans that identify sources of funding.

Only 10 regions – Austria, China, France, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Spain, Uganda, and the EU – have submitted updated NBSAPs to date, though more releases are expected over the next weeks.

