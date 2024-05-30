Net zero transition cheaper for consumers than status quo, IEA report finds
Published 14:02 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 14:03 on May 30, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
While clean technologies like electric vehicles and heat pumps may require higher upfront funding than fossil fuels, their low running costs make them a cheaper option for consumers in the long term, making the green transition fairer than the status quo, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report.
While clean technologies like electric vehicles and heat pumps may require higher upfront funding than fossil fuels, their low running costs make them a cheaper option for consumers in the long term, making the green transition fairer than the status quo, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.