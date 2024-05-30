Net zero transition cheaper for consumers than status quo, IEA report finds

Published 14:02 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 14:03 on May 30, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

While clean technologies like electric vehicles and heat pumps may require higher upfront funding than fossil fuels, their low running costs make them a cheaper option for consumers in the long term, making the green transition fairer than the status quo, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report.