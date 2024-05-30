EU ETS prices closely related to policy credibility, study finds
Published 17:02 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:02 on May 30, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Policy credibility is crucial for carbon prices in the EU Emissions Trading System to be high enough to efficiently incentivise emission reductions in the long term, according to a study published in Nature Energy.
