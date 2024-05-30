EU ETS prices closely related to policy credibility, study finds

Published 17:02 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:02 on May 30, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio

Policy credibility is crucial for carbon prices in the EU Emissions Trading System to be high enough to efficiently incentivise emission reductions in the long term, according to a study published in Nature Energy.