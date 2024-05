Japanese offset provider secures $3 mln in funding round

Published 09:35 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 09:35 on May 9, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan, Voluntary

A Japanese offset provider that promotes regional decarbonisation initiatives has secured 480 million yen ($3.08 mln) in a recent funding round, it announced Thursday.