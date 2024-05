Consultancy launches new business line to help companies invest in carbon credits

Published 10:00 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 10:00 on May 9, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, Canada, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A global sustainability consultancy has launched a new division focused on helping companies invest in high-quality carbon credits, building on its existing carbon markets strategy, it announced on Thursday.