Extending UK ETS to heating and road transport would cut emissions -report

Published 00:01 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 23:40 on May 8, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Expanding the UK carbon market to cover heating and road transport fuels could help to reduce emissions significantly, but further measures are needed to offset the cost to lower-income households and reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to research published Thursday.