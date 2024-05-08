ARB’s highest offset issuance of 2024 lacks DEBs-tagged units, keeping their premiums elevated

Published 23:29 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 23:29 on May 8, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US

California regulator ARB issued the highest number of compliance-grade offsets thus far this year but none with direct environmental benefits (DEBs) to the state, holding DEBs-tagged premiums above $20, data published Wednesday showed.