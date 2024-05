Malawi issues letter of authorisation to sell 1.5 mln carbon credits at auction

Published 14:03 on May 9, 2024

Malawi’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change has authorised a private firm to auction the country’s carbon credits on the international market, according to local media reports.