Washington CFS rulemaking to deviate from federal GREET model updates

Published 02:13 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 02:13 on May 9, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Washington’s Department of Ecology (ECY) staff received pushback from stakeholders for choosing not to make changes to its GREET model during the latest round of Clean Fuels Standard (CFS) rulemaking, after the federal government recently updated their carbon intensity (CI) standard calculations for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tax credits.