Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > Expand ACCUs for biogas pipeline contracts, industrial energy boss pleads

Expand ACCUs for biogas pipeline contracts, industrial energy boss pleads

Published 09:06 on September 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:33 on September 13, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The energy director of a giant Australian brickmaker would like to see Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) offered for far more biogas projects so large-scale users can better decarbonise via taking biogas from the nation’s network of pipelines.

The energy director of a giant Australian brickmaker would like to see Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) offered for far more biogas projects so large-scale users can better decarbonise via taking biogas from the nation’s network of pipelines.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software