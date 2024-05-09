CF TURKIYE: Experts warn proposed limits on Turkish ETS could stunt investment, liquidity
Published 13:58 on May 9, 2024 / Last updated at 14:21 on May 9, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Limits to the scope, supply, and participation in Turkiye's imminent cap-and-trade scheme could curb state revenue for the green transition, inhibit liquidity, and discourage investment by multilateral development banks (MDBs), according to panellists speaking on Thursday at Carbon Forward Turkiye.
