UK climate tech secures $15 mln in funding to enhance AI-enabled restoration tool

A British climate tech startup has raised $15.7 million in Series B funding as it seeks to further develop its AI-based platform for ecosystem restoration and expand into new markets, the company announced Wednesday.

Oxford-headquartered Dendra Systems secured funding from climate tech investor Zouk Capital with substantial participation from new investor Aramco Ventures.

Additional support came from Understorey Capital and a number of new investors, including Helium-3 Ventures.

“We are immensely proud of securing the support of these experienced and supportive investors as we embark on this next phase of growth,” said Susan Graham, CEO of Dendra Systems.

“This funding will enable us to bring our AI-driven restoration solutions to more ecosystems around the world, helping to reverse biodiversity loss and mitigate the effects of climate change.”

The injection of capital will go towards Dendra Systems’ expansion into new markets and the enhancement of its AI-enabled platform, the company said in a statement.

Dendra Systems’s RestorationOS technology leverages remotely collected high-resolution imagery, which is analysed in the AI-enabled data platform, as well as drone-based seeding to restore land across arid, tropical, and coastal environments.

GAME-CHANGING OPPORTUNITY

The company, founded in 2014, currently manages over 70,000 hectares of land, and counts among its clients Rio Tinto, Glencore, Liontown, and BHP.

“Our RestorationOS technology and approach represent a game-changing opportunity for environmental monitoring and restoration, and we are excited to be able to double down on our efforts to empower environmental teams to reverse global trends,” said Graham.

“As the global community strives towards environmental sustainability, Dendra Systems is tackling the critical task of ecosystem monitoring and restoration head-on and at scale,” added John Higelin, partner at Zouk Capital.

Last year, Dendra Systems joined forces with UAE’s Environment Agency in an initiative to plant 27 mln mangroves in Abu Dhabi by 2030, in partnership with the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

The company announced in January it concluded its first annual seeding season targeting the restoration of 1 mln mangroves.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

