South Korean developer eyes refrigerant recovery projects in Southeast Asia

A Seoul-based developer is aiming to expand its presence in Southeast Asia with the implementation of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants recovery and reclamation projects that can create Paris-aligned carbon credits.
