Asia Pacific > Asia > Other APAC > Fiji considers carbon pricing policies in latest budget

Fiji considers carbon pricing policies in latest budget

Published 06:00 on July 1, 2025 / Last updated at 06:51 on July 1, 2025 / / Asia, Asia Pacific, Other APAC

Fiji may introduce a carbon tax in the medium-term, according to government documents, as it allocates cash to reforestation and REDD+ initiatives in its latest budget. 
Fiji may introduce a carbon tax in the medium-term, according to government documents, as it allocates cash to reforestation and REDD+ initiatives in its latest budget. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.