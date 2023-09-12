Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> South Korea proposes to soften ETS allowance carryover rules in bid to drive demand
South Korea proposes to soften ETS allowance carryover rules in bid to drive demand
Published 10:05 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 10:07 on September 12, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
The government of South Korea will hold a public hearing on carbon market regulations on Wednesday, as it seeks to revitalise its emissions trading market by relaxing current KAU carryover rules.
The government of South Korea will hold a public hearing on carbon market regulations on Wednesday, as it seeks to revitalise its emissions trading market by relaxing current KAU carryover rules.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy