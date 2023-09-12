Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > South Korea proposes to soften ETS allowance carryover rules in bid to drive demand

Published 10:05 on September 12, 2023  /  Last updated at 10:07 on September 12, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

The government of South Korea will hold a public hearing on carbon market regulations on Wednesday, as it seeks to revitalise its emissions trading market by relaxing current KAU carryover rules.

