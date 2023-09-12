Russian petrochemical giant eyes China as potential taker of its carbon credits

The largest integrated petrochemical company in Russia is considering the possibility of selling carbon offsets generated from its Russian climate projects to the Chinese market, it announced Tuesday, as demand for Russian credits elsewhere is minimal after its invasion of Ukraine.