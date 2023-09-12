Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> Russian petrochemical giant eyes China as potential taker of its carbon credits
Russian petrochemical giant eyes China as potential taker of its carbon credits
Published 04:29 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 09:18 on September 12, 2023 / Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, Voluntary / No Comments
The largest integrated petrochemical company in Russia is considering the possibility of selling carbon offsets generated from its Russian climate projects to the Chinese market, it announced Tuesday, as demand for Russian credits elsewhere is minimal after its invasion of Ukraine.
The largest integrated petrochemical company in Russia is considering the possibility of selling carbon offsets generated from its Russian climate projects to the Chinese market, it announced Tuesday, as demand for Russian credits elsewhere is minimal after its invasion of Ukraine.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy