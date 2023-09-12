Chinese firms to add Bangladesh clean stove project to carbon portfolio

A Beijing-based carbon trader and offset project developer has teamed up with a China-focused venture capital firm to launch a clean stove project in Bangladesh, eyeing the growth potential of South Asian carbon markets.