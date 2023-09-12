Chinese firms to add Bangladesh clean stove project to carbon portfolio

Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Published 11:14 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 11:15 on September 12, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments
A Beijing-based carbon trader and offset project developer has teamed up with a China-focused venture capital firm to launch a clean stove project in Bangladesh, eyeing the growth potential of South Asian carbon markets.
