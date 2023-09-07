US developer plans REDD+ projects in Liberia, becoming first American outfit to do so

Published 23:31 on September 7, 2023 / Last updated at 23:58 on September 7, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A US-based carbon offset developer unveiled plans on Wednesday to develop REDD+ projects in partnership with local forest communities in the Republic of Liberia.