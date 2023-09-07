Deep well injection company announces $8 mln fundraise to launch carbon removal and storage provider

Published 23:03 on September 7, 2023 / Last updated at 23:03 on September 7, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A Texas-based industrial waste management company on Thursday launched a standalone biomass carbon removal and storage company that seeks to generate credits for $200 less than other permanent sequestration technologies.