Asia Pacific > Pertamina chief calls for CCS to be allowed into carbon trading

Pertamina chief calls for CCS to be allowed into carbon trading

Published 06:36 on September 7, 2023  /  Last updated at 06:37 on September 7, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Indonesia’s state oil company Pertamina would like to see a carbon trading mechanism for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Indonesia’s state oil company Pertamina would like to see a carbon trading mechanism for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software