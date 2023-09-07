Mitsubishi teams up with Singaporean partner to launch decarbonisation solutions

Published 09:20 on September 7, 2023 / Last updated at 09:20 on September 7, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC / No Comments

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric has teamed up with a Singapore-based software provider to develop and market solutions that support carbon neutrality in the manufacturing sector, it announced Thursday.