PNG green groups say govt has breached its own rules on carbon market regulations

Published 08:20 on July 16, 2023 / Last updated at 10:09 on July 16, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

The Papua New Guinea government has completed its Climate Change Management Act (CCMA) without carrying out proper consultation as outlined in government guidelines from last year, according to a group of environmental NGOs.