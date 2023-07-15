Indian carbon credit originator EKI seeking to sack auditors after company’s accounting practices flagged

Published 13:26 on July 15, 2023 / Last updated at 13:28 on July 15, 2023

India-based carbon project developer and consultancy EKI Energy Services has decided to sever ties with its auditors after they expressed significant concerns about the company’s accounting practices.