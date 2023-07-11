Australian hydrogen developers sign MoU with Korean utility, as country lags on its green energy dreams

An international consortium developing a massive green hydrogen project in Australia signed an agreement with a Korean power company Tuesday, however the project’s incremental progress highlights the risks that the country is falling behind on its green energy superpower ambitions.

The international group behind the Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH) – InterContinental Energy, CWP Global, and the Mirning Traditional Lands Aboriginal Corporation – announced they had signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

According to a statement, the MoU confirms the Korean utility’s interest in participating in the project, alongside being a long-term supply partner to South Korea and other international markets.

The proposed WGEH is a staged development in the remote Goldfields region of Western Australia that is expected to generate 50 GW of electricity from 3,000 wind turbines and 25 million solar panels, over a 15,000 square-kilometre parcel of land.

The renewable electricity generated will be used to power electrolysers that will produce around 3.5 mln tonnes of green hydrogen a year to supply both domestic and international customers.

“This new partnership is recognition of the work we have done to date and, perhaps more importantly, it recognises the opportunities that lie ahead,” WGEH chief executive Ray Macdonald.

Chan Hyuk, KEPCO vice president and head of new and global business development, said the agreement would enable the utility to bring its knowledge and experience to the project.

WESTERN PROMISE

Western Australia Hydrogen Industry Minister Bill Johnston congratulated the companies on the agreement.

“The MoU is a key step forward in the process of having this major project completed,” he said in a statement.

“This is an exciting project for Western Australia and will put our state on the forefront of producing green hydrogen, making it competitive on a worldwide scale.”

The WGEH was first announced by the consortium in 2021, and a final investment decision (FID) on the project is not expected until 2027.

The project is one of several proposed green hydrogen developments in Australia that are gargantuan in their scope and scale, but have only made incremental progress since being announced.

This has become something of a hallmark of Australia’s green energy superpower ambitions, with barely any of the announced hydrogen projects translating to FID status, according to a review paper of Australia’s National Hydrogen Strategy, released by the government for consultation last week.

Australia has 40% of all announced hydrogen projects worldwide of any type, with the country’s pipeline valued at between A$230 – A$300 billion ($153-200 bln).

However, by the end of last year, only a single Australian project with capacity of at least 10 MW had reached FID.

This compares to almost 1.4 GW of capacity in the EU, and 300 MW of capacity in the US for such projects to reach financial close, according to the paper.

It highlighted the global race Australia is now in with other nations looking to develop their own hydrogen resources and capacity, noting international hydrogen markets have shifted dramatically since Australia released its first hydrogen strategy in 2019.

“While positive for the emergence of a global hydrogen industry, these international actions present potential risks to Australia’s hydrogen industry in terms of increasingly competitive supply chains, the diversion of foreign investment away from Australia, and competition for our potential hydrogen-based export industries,” the paper said.

It noted that Australia is well placed to play a significant role in the global hydrogen industry due to the country’s renewable energy potential, and skilled resource and energy workforce and industries.

The country has also entered into eight clean energy partnerships with the US, Japan, Germany, Singapore, the UK, Korea, the Netherlands, and India, each of which includes hydrogen collaboration, the paper said.

The document asks questions such as how Australia can further activate its hydrogen-related industries, how can its hydrogen industry attract necessary investments, and how should Australia develop the necessary infrastructure to develop its hydrogen industries.

HEADSTART HELP

Alongside the review paper, the government released a consultation on its A$2 billion Hydrogen Headstart Programme, whereby the government offers competitive contracts in the form of credits to encourage investment in the space.

Tennant Reed, climate change and energy director at Australia Industry Group, told Carbon Pulse that the programme was one of the more significant investments Australia had committed to supporting the hydrogen industry’s development.

“But we’re not just judging it against what Australian governments have done to date, we’re judging it against what other governments are doing right now,” he said.

He noted supportive policies in the US and the EU would spur investment in the tens of billions of dollars, which would lead to hydrogen production several orders of magnitude higher than what the government’s Hydrogen Headstart programme could encourage.

“I think it’s likely that the money made available through the Headstart programme is going to attract some interest and get some stuff happening, but is it enough to be a downpayment on Australia’s extremely large ambitions in the hydrogen space? Probably not,” he said.

Reed listed several possibilities for why the government had yet to stump up the cash to match its level of ambitions on green hydrogen.

He said broader fiscal constraints and caution due to the current inflationary environment was one factor, but added that the government might also announce a larger, decarbonisation-related spending in areas beyond hydrogen further down the track.

There are some high-profile observers who have cautioned against Australia investing too much into hydrogen, for what they see as its limited application and use, and massive infrastructure costs, saying the government should focus its attention more on wide-scale electrification.

Reed raised a myriad of contentious issues about what Australian green hydrogen should be used for, domestically and internationally, in the short and long term, and the country’s technical capacity to deliver it.

“My view is at this stage the main point of supporting hydrogen electrolysis is just to get more electrolysers deployed globally, so that through learning rates the cost of future electrolysers come down,” he said.

“The path to cheap hydrogen lies through lots and lots of expensive hydrogen, so the main thing is to just deploy, deploy, deploy. In the near term, who cares what it’s used for.”

INDUSTRIAL USE

Efforts to spur domestic demand for green hydrogen have been one of the key challenges policymakers have been grappling with.

Analysis by ClimateWorks and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency found as much as 364,000 tonnes of hydrogen is required to be produced by 2030 and 2.2 million tonnes is required by 2050 to support industrial decarbonisation, the government paper said.

The government hopes its Hydrogen Headstart programme will support the creation of at least two large-scale hydrogen projects in Australia by 2030, with 1 GW of combined hydrogen production capacity.

Releasing the review document, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said Australia was “well on track” to build a hydrogen industry that would bring immense economic opportunities across the country.

“But we face huge competition from other countries to create the environment to get these announcements to final investment decisions,” he said.

“Our government is committed to working with industry, communities, states and territories to bring our strategy up to date and capitalise on this opportunity,” he said.

The International Energy Agency predicts that global demand for hydrogen could reach 115 million tonnes per year by 2030.

The consultation is accepting submissions until Aug. 18.

By Mark Tilly – mark@carbon-pulse.com