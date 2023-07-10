Uzbekistan gets $46 mln World Bank grant to facilitate international carbon markets access

Published 15:13 on July 10, 2023 / Last updated at 15:13 on July 10, 2023 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea / No Comments

Uzbekistan has received a $46.25 million grant from the World Bank for its Innovative Carbon Resource Application for Energy Transition Project (iCRAFT), in an effort to decrease the greenhouse gas emissions and promote energy efficiency in the Central Asian country and help it access international carbon markets.