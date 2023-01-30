Aviation/CORSIA > VCM Report: Prices drop across the board after REDD+ over-crediting reports

VCM Report: Prices drop across the board after REDD+ over-crediting reports

Published 18:04 on January 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 20:01 on January 30, 2023  /  Aviation/CORSIA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The expose of over-crediting REDD+ in national newspapers two weeks ago has continued to cast a shadow over the voluntary carbon market this week, widening a price gap between more sought-after over the counter (OTC) avoided deforestation credits and standardised nature-based contracts.

