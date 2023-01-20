CN Markets: CEA liquidity improves as China power sector faces challenges

Published 07:47 on January 20, 2023 / Last updated at 07:47 on January 20, 2023 / Asia Pacific, China / No Comments

The spot price for Chinese carbon allowances edged up ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday with an uptick in the weekly trading volume, though the improvement in trading activity may not be enough to ignite market participants’ enthusiasm, given the challenges faced by the country's power sector.