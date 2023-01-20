The spot price for Chinese carbon allowances edged up ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday with an uptick in the weekly trading volume, though the improvement in trading activity may not be enough to ignite market participants’ enthusiasm, given the challenges faced by the country’s power sector.
CN Markets: CEA liquidity improves as China power sector faces challenges
The spot price for Chinese carbon allowances edged up ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday with an uptick in the weekly trading volume, though the improvement in trading activity may not be enough to ignite market participants’ enthusiasm, given the challenges faced by the country's power sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.