NSW environmental regulator to set sectoral targets, adopt market-based approach to cutting emissions

Published 09:26 on January 20, 2023 / Last updated at 09:26 on January 20, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state government released on Friday final versions of its climate change policy and action plan, both of which outline how the regulator seeks to reduce, within its remit, GHG emissions in the country’s most populous state.