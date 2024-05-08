Australia’s mining sector well placed to lead on Safeguard credits -expert

Published 14:08 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 14:08 on May 8, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia

Miners could emerge as frontrunners in generating Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs) under Australia’s main carbon market programme thanks to their ability to abate emissions and the varied GHG profiles of different assets, a conference in the country’s unofficial mining capital of Perth heard Thursday.