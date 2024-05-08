Euro Markets: EUAs shrug off weak gas to rally a second day on auction pause and another cut in fund shorts
Published 17:15 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 17:15 on May 8, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices rose steadily on Wednesday, ignoring weakness in gas as traders bought in anticipation of a pause in the auction programme for the next two days, while the weekly positions data showed investment funds adding to their bullish bets for a second week, while trimming their short positions moderately.
