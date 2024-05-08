Carbon removal competition selects 20 finalists to compete for $50 mln prize

Published 05:00 on May 8, 2024 / Last updated at 09:26 on May 7, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A global competition to support innovators developing carbon removal solutions has announced its cohort of 20 finalists set to compete in the last stage, with $50 million up for grabs for the winning team able to demonstrate sustainable and cost-effective carbon removal from the atmosphere or ocean.