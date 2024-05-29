LATAM Roundup: Article 6 heats up and compliance systems seek certifiers in South America

Published 17:32 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:32 on May 29, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Mexico, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary

Carbon Pulse rounds up May’s developments in Latin American and Caribbean carbon markets, seeing South American countries push forward under Article 6 implementation agreements, compliance carbon pricing systems broaden their base of certification schemes, and new announcements of large-scale nature-based projects.