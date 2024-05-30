Australia Market Roundup: Govt releases draft net zero transport and infrastructure roadmap

Published 09:17 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 09:17 on May 30, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA

The federal government has released a draft roadmap for car-dependent Australia on how it will reduce emissions in the transport and transport infrastructure sector for consultation, as part of its six sectoral plans to reduce emissions.