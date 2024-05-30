Asian CCUS makes strides, will need continued govt support, report finds

Published 08:18 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 09:04 on May 30, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC

Last year saw rapid progress for CCS and CCUS projects across Asia Pacific, with the ability to start dealing with CO2 imports making strides in key regions like Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia, consultants said Thursday.