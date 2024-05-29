Rich countries surpassed $100 bln climate finance pledge in 2022, OECD confirms

Published 17:30 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 17:30 on May 29, 2024 / Nick Ferris / Climate Talks, International, Paris Article 6

Developed countries finally surpassed the target of providing $100 billion annually in climate finance for developing countries in 2022, two years after the original deadline, according to a new climate finance assessment from the OECD.