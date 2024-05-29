UNFCCC assesses DRC REDD+ emissions reporting as ‘partially’ accurate

Published 15:27 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 15:27 on May 29, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Experts at the UNFCCC assessing a REDD+ submission from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), found that the country's emissions reporting was "partially transparent and partially consistent" with expected standards, identifying areas for capacity-building and future technical improvement.