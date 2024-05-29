Canadian carbon project financier planning C$200 mln pipeline of nature-based carbon offset investments

A Toronto-based carbon and precious metals royalty and streaming company announced first quarter results for 2024 on Wednesday, with portfolio updates on their offset joint venture interests and a C$200 million ($146 mln) investment pipeline in nature-based offset projects.