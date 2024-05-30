Brexit reduces EU ETS-liable distances for North Atlantic shipping routes by 24% -analysts
Published 01:06 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 01:06 on May 30, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, UK ETS
Brexit has reduced EU ETS-reportable sailing distances by liner services on the North Atlantic by 24% relative to a scenario in which the UK had stayed in the bloc, Danish shipping analysts have estimated.
Brexit has reduced EU ETS-reportable sailing distances by liner services on the North Atlantic by 24% relative to a scenario in which the UK had stayed in the bloc, Danish shipping analysts have estimated.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.