Brexit reduces EU ETS-liable distances for North Atlantic shipping routes by 24% -analysts

Published 01:06 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 01:06 on May 30, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, UK ETS

Brexit has reduced EU ETS-reportable sailing distances by liner services on the North Atlantic by 24% relative to a scenario in which the UK had stayed in the bloc, Danish shipping analysts have estimated.